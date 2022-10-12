×

Companies / Financial Services

Bumper paydays for FirstRand and FNB CEOs

Alan Pullinger and Jacques Celliers raked in a combined R90m in financial 2022 even after their short-term incentives were curbed

12 October 2022 - 15:09 Garth Theunissen

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger and Jacques Celliers, his counterpart at retail banking subsidiary FNB, were among the two best-paid senior executive directors in the financial services group’s latest financial year.

FirstRand’s most recent remuneration report shows Pullinger’s total pay package increased by just over 6% to R48.286m for the year to end-June 2022. The amount included R9.622m in guaranteed pay, R13.824m in performance-related short-term incentives (STIs), and R24.84m in long-term incentives (LTIs)...

