Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand declares highest dividend in its history

The R26.2bn dividend is 78% year-on-year jump

15 September 2022 - 10:27 Nico Gous

Financial services group FirstRand, comprising FNB, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), WesBank and Aldermore, declared its highest dividend in its history in its 2022 results as earnings recovered and beat prepandemic levels.

The R26.2bn dividend is made up of a dividend of 342c and a special dividend of 125c per share, and is 78% year-on-year jump, according to the results for the year to end-June released on Thursday...

