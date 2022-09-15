Expectations of a hefty US rate rise also took the shine off the metal
Is it any surprise that these toothless votes on executive remuneration continue to fail?
The panel will determine whether the president has a case to answer for over Phala Phala allegations
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Dr Botho Mhozya says the offering is a new take on an old concept and has benefited greatly from technology
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Department of public enterprises will assess if the proposed investor is credible, and whether the offer makes commercial sense, Melanchton Makobe says
The government says religious and LGBTQ groups report being attacked online
England were lucky to take on the most inexperienced batting line-up in living memory
Petrol-powered vehicles still rule the roost at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Financial services group FirstRand, comprising FNB, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), WesBank and Aldermore, declared its highest dividend in its history in its 2022 results as earnings recovered and beat prepandemic levels.
The R26.2bn dividend is made up of a dividend of 342c and a special dividend of 125c per share, and is 78% year-on-year jump, according to the results for the year to end-June released on Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FirstRand declares highest dividend in its history
The R26.2bn dividend is 78% year-on-year jump
Financial services group FirstRand, comprising FNB, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), WesBank and Aldermore, declared its highest dividend in its history in its 2022 results as earnings recovered and beat prepandemic levels.
The R26.2bn dividend is made up of a dividend of 342c and a special dividend of 125c per share, and is 78% year-on-year jump, according to the results for the year to end-June released on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.