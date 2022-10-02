A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy and will add to Russia’s coffers amid the Ukraine war
International investors are becoming increasingly hesitant about allocating money to emerging market equity funds, a phenomenon that could reduce future capital allocation to SA’s listed equities should they fail to implement sufficient measures to reduce their carbon footprints.
That is the view of John Green, chief commercial officer at Ninety One, the London and Johannesburg-listed fund manager whose assets under management (AUM) reached £143.9bn (R2.9- trillion) for the year to end-March 2022. With about 65% of that AUM stemming from asset allocators in non-SA markets, predominantly in North America, the UK, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Ninety One is well-placed to say on the prevailing shift in international investor sentiment at a time of heightened climate change awareness...
Ninety One says SA’s listed equities must speed up climate efforts
Some global asset owners are considering divesting from developing markets as a quick fix way to reduce the carbon intensity of their portfolios
