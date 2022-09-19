×

Companies / Financial Services

RMB CEO James Formby to leave group, take sabbatical

Outgoing boss of FirstRand’s investment banking unit will have a break with his family before his next move

19 September 2022 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) CEO James Formby will leave the FirstRand group at end-September after a six-month handover that will see the reins of the investment banking unit passed on to Emrie Brown from October 1.

When FirstRand, which owns RMB, announced Brown’s appointment in May it said initially that Formby was considering “a number of options available to him within the broader group”. But it now seems he’s had a change of heart, telling Business Day in an interview that he wants to spend time with his family before making his next move, probably not directly in banking...

