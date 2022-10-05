Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Most US white-collar workers stayed put in cities rather than take to resorts, minicensus shows
Tsakani Maluleke revealed to parliament that the SA Post Office is insolvent; it incurred losses of at least R2.2bn and its liabilities exceeded total assets by over R4bn
Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fran Katsoudas, executive vice-president at Cisco
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Blindedbythelights and Spielberg both have strong winning chances in their respective events
Upgrades deliver 20% more boost to 373kW and 746Nm with specific styling cues from Hennessey
FirstRand-owned FNB says two key generational cohorts — Millennials and Generation X — are driving the adoption of digital or smart device payments and the use of virtual cards.
FNB’s analysis of alternative payment adoption trends among its customers shows that Millennials (the generation born between 1981 and 1996) and Generation X (those born between 1965 and 1980) account for the vast majority of digital and virtual card payments...
FNB says Millennials and Gen-X lead digital payment adoption
FirstRand-owned FNB has activated 3-million virtual cards with over R6.6bn in spend recorded since the payment option was launched in 2021
