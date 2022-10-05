×

FNB says Millennials and Gen-X lead digital payment adoption

FirstRand-owned FNB has activated 3-million virtual cards with over R6.6bn in spend recorded since the payment option was launched in 2021

05 October 2022 - 12:15 Garth Theunissen

FirstRand-owned FNB says two key generational cohorts — Millennials and Generation X — are driving the adoption of digital or smart device payments and the use of virtual cards.

FNB’s analysis of alternative payment adoption trends among its customers shows that Millennials (the generation born between 1981 and 1996) and Generation X (those born between 1965 and 1980) account for the vast majority of digital and virtual card payments...

