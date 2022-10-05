×

Companies / Financial Services

3Sixty Life seeks to appeal final curatorship ruling

The Numsa-linked underwriter also says its application suspends a high court order that it be placed under final curatorship

05 October 2022 - 18:29 Garth Theunissen

Embattled underwriter 3Sixty Life has delivered an application for leave to appeal a high court decision that it be placed under final curatorship, a move that extends its nine-month legal battle with the Prudential Authority. 

3Sixty Life also claims that its appeal application means there is a stay of execution on the judgment of final curatorship...

