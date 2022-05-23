Opinion / Letters SIPHO PITYANA: I will not be silenced nor join the outlaw chorus If standing up against corruption costs me my career, so be it

Business Day made a false comparison in its editorial opinion between my legal matters against the SA Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) and Absa, and Peter Moyo’s unsuccessful bid, which could mislead the public (“Moyo and Pityana sagas hold lessons for boards and unwanted CEOs” (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/editorials/2022-05-19-editorial-moyo-and-pityana-sagas-hold-lessons-for-boards-and-unwanted-ceos/), May 19).

I approached the high court in Pretoria to seek a declaratory order that the PA had acted unlawfully in its objection to my appointment as chair of the Absa board. In doing so, it impugned my character and hard-earned reputation. In my court bid, I seek no relief against Absa but have cited it as an interested party. ..