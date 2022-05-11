Companies / Financial Services BDO SA appoints Bonga Mokoena as new CEO Mokoena takes over from Mark Stewart who will be tasked with the new role of growing BDO’s footprint in the EMEA region B L Premium

BDO SA, the local arm of the global professional services firm, has appointed Bonga Mokoena as its new CEO.

Mokoena, whose appointment is effective in May 2022, will replace Mark Stewart, who steps down after being in the CEO role since 2014. Stewart will remain with the firm but will move to a new role to help to grow BDO’s footprint in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region...