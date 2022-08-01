×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Conduit Capital says regulator too quick to act against insurance unit

Shares slump 51% after high court places Constantia Insurance under provisional curatorship

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 12:05 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 01 August 2022 - 23:09

Conduit Capital’s share price plummeted on Monday after its subsidiary, Constantia Insurance, was placed under provisional curatorship by the high court — a decision it argues is premature given that it is in talks with investors about a possible capital injection.

Shares in the group slumped as much as 51% before trimming losses marginally to end at 18c by the JSE’s close — 49% lower than the previous close...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.