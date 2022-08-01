Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Conduit Capital’s share price plummeted on Monday after its subsidiary, Constantia Insurance, was placed under provisional curatorship by the high court — a decision it argues is premature given that it is in talks with investors about a possible capital injection.
Shares in the group slumped as much as 51% before trimming losses marginally to end at 18c by the JSE’s close — 49% lower than the previous close...
Conduit Capital says regulator too quick to act against insurance unit
Shares slump 51% after high court places Constantia Insurance under provisional curatorship
