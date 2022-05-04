Companies / Financial Services ACTUARIAL SERVICES Doubts after 3Sixty Life’s interim curator quits BDO SA Resignation of Yashoda Ram calls into question her continuing role as provisional curator of the embattled underwriter B L Premium

BDO SA says its suspended head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, has resigned from the firm, calling into question whether she will continue as the court-appointed provisional curator of underwriter 3Sixty Life.

Ram resigned from BDO SA on April 26, the local unit of the global professional services firm told Business Day in an emailed statement, adding that it subsequently dropped disciplinary proceedings against her over alleged gross misconduct...