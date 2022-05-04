ACTUARIAL SERVICES
Doubts after 3Sixty Life’s interim curator quits BDO SA
Resignation of Yashoda Ram calls into question her continuing role as provisional curator of the embattled underwriter
04 May 2022 - 13:55
UPDATED 04 May 2022 - 22:50
BDO SA says its suspended head of actuarial services, Yashoda Ram, has resigned from the firm, calling into question whether she will continue as the court-appointed provisional curator of underwriter 3Sixty Life.
Ram resigned from BDO SA on April 26, the local unit of the global professional services firm told Business Day in an emailed statement, adding that it subsequently dropped disciplinary proceedings against her over alleged gross misconduct...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now