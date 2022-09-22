×

Companies / Financial Services

RMI maps out shift to OUTsurance Group

As part of the transition a new entity will be created called RMI TreasuryCo., which will house all of the group’s unregulated assets

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 12:16 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 22 September 2022 - 14:29

Investment holding company Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) has mapped out the managed transition that will see it rebrand to OUTsurance Group, a process that will see its biggest asset take over the listing of its parent.

While the official name change will only happen once the registration process is complete the OUTsurance takeover of RMI’s listing will give shareholders access to a short-term insurer with exposure to multiple geographies and which accounts for about 95.4% of its parent’s asset base. The simpler operational structure will also see the OUTsurance management team take over the listed entity while previous management and associated costs will be phased out, ultimately resulting in a higher future dividend pay-out ratio...

