March quarter output lower but Gold Fields maintains full-year guidance
The group recorded two fatalities during the quarter
07 May 2024 - 11:25
Gold Fields has reported lower production for the quarter ended March, but has kept its full-year production guidance unchanged.
Production for the quarter was severely affected by weather-related events and operational challenges particularly at the Gruyere, St Ives, South Deep and Cerro Corona mines, the group said in a statement on Tuesday...
