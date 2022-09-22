Regulator seeks a solution for R88bn in unclaimed assets

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Thursday, September 22 2022
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has proposed establishing a centralised fund to manage the estimated R88.56bn in unclaimed assets languishing in retirement funds, unit trusts and life insurance policies, dormant bank accounts and dividend payments owed to unknown shareholders.
The regulator revealed the proposal on Wednesday in a discussion paper designed to thrash out a solution to SA’s unclaimed assets dilemma, which has its origins in an apartheid-era migrant labour system that was characterised by haphazard record keeping and inconsistent worker identification methods...
FSCA favours central body to find beneficiaries of unclaimed funds such as pension savings
