×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Sasfin more than doubles profits

Profit increased by 136.8% in the company’s 2022 year

BL Premium
21 September 2022 - 13:32 Nico Gous

Niche business bank and asset manager Sasfin more than doubled profit in 2022, also declaring a higher dividend than that of the previous year.

Sasfin reported a 136.8% rise in profit to R183.86m, while the group’s headline earnings, which strip out one-off items, rose 18.19% to R166.73m...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.