Companies / Financial Services

Conduit Capital suspended from JSE

The company approached the JSE after its largest subsidiary was recently placed under provisional liquidation

BL Premium
21 September 2022 - 15:31 Nico Gous

Trading in shares of investment holding company Conduit Capital was suspended on Wednesday, after the company approached the JSE following its largest subsidiary recently being placed under provisional liquidation.

The Prudential Authority (PA) applied to the high court to have Constantia Insurance Company Ltd (CICL) liquidated and the court granted the order on September 14...

