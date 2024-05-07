National

Cape Town’s ‘eye-in-the-sky’ to fight vehicle crime

The technology uses a two-seater aircraft equipped with advanced cameras to capture high-definition aerial imagery for policing operations

07 May 2024 - 13:26
by Staff Writer
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomes Cape Town’s crime-fighting information, surveillance and reconnaissance technology. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomes Cape Town's crime-fighting information, surveillance and reconnaissance technology. Picture: SUPPLIED

The City of Cape Town demonstrated its new aerial surveillance technology designed for crime-fighting on Monday.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and safety and security MMC JP Smith attended the event.

The city’s information, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technology aims to elevate information-gathering methods to combat crime, including vehicle theft, hijackings, gangsterism and poaching. Referred to as the eye-in-the-sky, the cutting-edge technology uses a two-seater aircraft equipped with advanced cameras to capture high-definition aerial imagery for policing operations.

The aircraft — a Cessna 337 operated by trained professionals — boasts capabilities surpassing those of drones. Equipped with infrared cameras, it can detect heat signatures such as those from the wheels of a moving vehicle or recently fired firearms.

“I am impressed by eye-in-the-sky’s crime fighting capability, which will give the edge to our 1,300 new officers deployed via the Leap partnership between the Western Cape government and city,” said Winde.

This is a big step towards smarter policing, where technology is better used.”

Hill-Lewis welcomed the technology as a glimpse into the future of crime-fighting in Cape Town.

The city’s investment (R610m over three years) in safety technologies includes drones, dashcams, bodycams, gunshot detection systems, licence plate recognition cameras and EPIC, a digital co-ordination system for crime prevention.

However, while technological investments were crucial, they could not replace the necessity for a well-functioning police service, he said.

The ISR technology’s versatility allows coverage of larger geographical areas, longer airtime for reconnaissance flights and reduced dependency on weather conditions compared with drones.

Officials expressed optimism about its potential in combating drug dealing, gun violence and gang activity, while also improving rapid response times during planned operations through the relay of precise information.

TimesLIVE

Scores feared trapped after building collapses in George

Rescuers race to save more than 40 people believed to be under the rubble
National
20 hours ago

Government trying to demonise medical schemes, research shows

Alex van den Heever’s analysis for BHF identifies 11 sets of frequently repeated claims that are untrue
National
13 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: How spatial inequality still constrains Gqeberha residents’ productivity

Segregation and the incomplete tasks of building access to cheap transport and well-located housing has left a pernicious legacy, study shows
Opinion
1 day ago
