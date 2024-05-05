Rock driller dies at Harmony Gold’s Doornkop mine
Gold producer says it is deeply saddened by the loss and the affected area has been shuttered
05 May 2024 - 16:25
Harmony Gold, SA’s biggest gold producer by volume, reported a fatality on Friday at its Doornkop mine in Soweto. A rock drill operator lost his life after a fall of ground.
Further details were not given and the mine said investigations were under way...
