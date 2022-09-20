IFC invests R750m in green bond for Redefine Properties

SA banks hold up well but gold stocks extend losing run due to weaker gold price
While the carbon footprint has been reduced, it might also now count as — heaven help us — security
Civil society organisations give suggestions to Nersa at public hearings on utility’s application
Constitutional court strikes down section of Executive Ethics Code that does not require members of a party’s executive to declare the donations they get for party campaigns
The group expects to report $565m-$600m in revenue, while ebidta is projected to be $31m-$34m
Poor performance of power utility is worsened by red tape for self-generation, says economist
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
Eritreans are fighting alongside Ethiopian government forces, says Tigray People's Liberation Front
With his impressive qualifications, Walter Steenbok will be challenged to lead the growth and development of the game in the technical sphere
With no bad wines at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild auction, the only filter you need is the depth of your pockets
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Redefine Properties have issued a green bond, with the IFC investing about R750m to help the company accelerate its sustainability journey.
Redefine will use the bond’s proceeds to reduce energy and water consumption and make other positive environmental improvements across its portfolio of industrial, retail and office properties...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IFC invests R750m in green bond for Redefine Properties
Redefine will use the funds towards the reduction of energy and water consumption in its buildings
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Redefine Properties have issued a green bond, with the IFC investing about R750m to help the company accelerate its sustainability journey.
Redefine will use the bond’s proceeds to reduce energy and water consumption and make other positive environmental improvements across its portfolio of industrial, retail and office properties...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.