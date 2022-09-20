×

Companies / Financial Services

IFC invests R750m in green bond for Redefine Properties

Redefine will use the funds towards the reduction of energy and water consumption in its buildings

20 September 2022 - 18:58 Denise Mhlanga

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Redefine Properties have issued a green bond, with the IFC investing about R750m to help the company accelerate its sustainability journey.

Redefine will use the bond’s proceeds to reduce energy and water consumption and make other positive environmental improvements across its portfolio of industrial, retail and office properties...

