Sasol revenue hammered by weak prices and demand pressure
Petrochemicals giant reports a 21% drop in revenue for the six months to end-December even as sales volumes rose 4%
25 January 2024 - 11:59
Chemicals and energy company Sasol on Thursday reported a big drop in interim revenue even as sales volumes across its operating regions climbed.
Combined sales volumes of chemicals at its operations in Africa, the US and Europe rose 4% in the six months to end-December, though revenue was down 21% as the average basket price for its products fell 24% from the same period a year earlier...
