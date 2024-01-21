Sasol expects feedback on pollution measure appeal by April
AGM on Friday was a redo after the November meeting was disrupted by environmental activists
21 January 2024 - 18:44
Chemicals and energy company Sasol hopes to receive a decision on an appeal it lodged in 2023 against the government’s decision to reject its proposed approach to pollution measurement at its Secunda plant within the first quarter of this year, or by April at the latest.
Sasol’s executive vice-president for strategy, sustainability & integrated services, Vuyo Kahla, told investors at the company’s AGM on Friday that it hopes to receive feedback from forestry, fisheries & environment minister Barbara Creecy by end-March or April...
