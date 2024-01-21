Shareholders show ‘discontent’ over Sasol’s climate plans at AGM
Petrochemicals giant holds electronic meeting to avoid more protests from environmental groups
21 January 2024 - 08:53
Petrochemicals giant Sasol’s blueprint for cutting emissions may have got the nod from shareholders at its AGM, but the big drop in support for its climate change plans is being seen as an expression of no confidence in its ability to meet its emissions targets.
The 77.36% of the votes in favour on Friday is down sharply from the 94.05% the plan received at the 2022 AGM, with institutional investors Old Mutual and Ninety One carrying through their stated opposition to the plans, tabled in the form of a nonbinding resolution...
