North West ‘ideal’ for battery storage project
IPP Office struggles with grid challenges as it opens up bidding process for new projects
21 January 2024 - 08:00
North West province has been identified as the ideal location for the second battery storage projects bid window, as three energy procurement programmes get into full swing with plans to introduce back-up in the next round to deal with the challenges that come with grid capacity.
The bidders’ conferences for three bid windows took place on Wednesday and Thursday and sought to brief bidders on the country’s bid window 7 for renewables, its second battery storage system window, and its first gas-to-power bid window...
