New student enrolments have boosted Curro’s profits. The private schooling group has posted a 3% rise in student numbers and a 36% jump in recurring headline earnings per share. Despite the performance, Curro’s board has decided to withhold half-year dividends. Business Day TV spoke to Curro CEO Cobus Loubser for more detail on the group’s performance.
WATCH: Curro CEO Cobus Loubser on what’s behind its strong profit
Business Day TV speaks to Curro CEO Cobus Loubser
