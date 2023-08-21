Companies

WATCH: Curro CEO Cobus Loubser on what’s behind its strong profit

Business Day TV speaks to Curro CEO Cobus Loubser

21 August 2023 - 20:29
Picture: SUPPLIED
New student enrolments have boosted Curro’s profits. The private schooling group has posted a 3% rise in student numbers and a 36% jump in recurring headline earnings per share. Despite the performance, Curro’s board has decided to withhold half-year dividends. Business Day TV spoke to Curro CEO Cobus Loubser for more detail on the group’s performance.

