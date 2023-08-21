Companies / Mining

WATCH: Thungela Resources cuts interim dividend as profits fall

Business Day TV speaks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu

21 August 2023 - 20:13
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Downbeat coal prices and rail issues have hit Thungela Resources. During the interim period the miner reported a 67% plunge in headline earnings per share, and this resulted in an 83% decline in its dividend. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s half-year performance report with CEO July Ndlovu.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

