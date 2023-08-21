Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Downbeat coal prices and rail issues have hit Thungela Resources. During the interim period the miner reported a 67% plunge in headline earnings per share, and this resulted in an 83% decline in its dividend. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s half-year performance report with CEO July Ndlovu.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Thungela Resources cuts interim dividend as profits fall
Business Day TV speaks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu
Downbeat coal prices and rail issues have hit Thungela Resources. During the interim period the miner reported a 67% plunge in headline earnings per share, and this resulted in an 83% decline in its dividend. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s half-year performance report with CEO July Ndlovu.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.