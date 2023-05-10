Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers
At the half-year mark, Transaction Capital has reported a loss of R1.73bn as the group starts restructuring its struggling SA Taxi unit. The division’s core earnings attributable to the group plunged by 77% during the period and is expected to weigh on the firm’s full-year outlook as well. Business Day TV spoke to Transaction Capital’s CEO, David Hurwitz, for a closer look at the performance.
WATCH: SA Taxi puts brakes on Transaction Capital’s winning streak
Business Day TV spoke David Hurwitz, Transaction Capital’s CEO, as the group starts restructuring its struggling SA Taxi unit
