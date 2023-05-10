Companies

WATCH: SA Taxi puts brakes on Transaction Capital’s winning streak

Business Day TV spoke David Hurwitz, Transaction Capital’s CEO, as the group starts restructuring its struggling SA Taxi unit

10 May 2023 - 17:12
Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz says taxi routes that were marginally profitable are now loss making. Picture: SUPPLIED
Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz says taxi routes that were marginally profitable are now loss making. Picture: SUPPLIED

At the half-year mark, Transaction Capital has reported a loss of R1.73bn as the group starts restructuring its struggling SA Taxi unit. The division’s core earnings attributable to the group plunged by 77% during the period and is expected to weigh on the firm’s full-year outlook as well. Business Day TV spoke to Transaction Capital’s CEO, David Hurwitz, for a closer look at the performance.

Transaction Capital’s market value plunges after record loss

The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
Transaction Capital insists SA Taxi business is ‘robust’

Unit is facing severe challenges as vehicle repossessions rise
MICHAEL AVERY: Market sceptical about SA Taxi turnaround shtick

Behind the share sales by David Hurwitz and the share purchases of Chris Seabrooke
