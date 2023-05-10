Companies / Financial Services

Black-owned firm buys majority stake in Hollard-backed Lega

The deal forms part of plans by Hollard and its shareholders to encourage greater black participation in SA’s financial services sector

BL Premium
10 May 2023 - 16:58 Garth Theunissen

Sithega, a black-owned and managed investment holding company, has purchased a 62% stake in Legal Expenses Group Africa (Lega) for an undisclosed sum.

The deal means Sithega will join Hollard, SA’s largest privately owned insurer that holds the remaining 38% in Lega, which was founded in 1984 and ultimately owns nonlife insurers LegalWise, Scorpion Legal Protection and Family Insurance via subsidiary Legal Expenses Insurance Southern Africa (Leza). The Lega group collected more than R850m in gross premium income for the year to end-June 2022 and has about 1,000 employees across SA, Botswana and Namibia...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.