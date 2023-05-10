Transaction Capital’s market value plunges after record loss

Stocks are lethargic and oil loses ground ahead of US consumer price data that could damage the hope for interest rate cuts later in the year
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
The City of Tshwane’s groundbreaking study, in collaboration with the University of Pretoria, uncovers key data on the municipality’s homeless population
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
DebtBusters says those seeking help spend about two-thirds of their monthly income on servicing debt
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
The lack of specialists and other health workers is reaching crucial levels as India becomes the world’s most populous country
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
Montefiore writes up the history of humanity through its families
Shares of taxi-lender and second-hand car dealer Transaction Capital plunged more than 25% on Tuesday as it reported a R1.86bn loss and did not issue a dividend.
The share had dropped 26,2% to R8.09 in mid-afternoon trade. It hit a high of R47.71 in the past 12 months...
