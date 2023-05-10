Companies

Transaction Capital’s market value plunges after record loss

The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024

BL Premium
10 May 2023 - 08:39 Nico Gous and Katharine Child
UPDATED 10 May 2023 - 14:39

Shares of taxi-lender and second-hand car dealer Transaction Capital plunged more than 25% on Tuesday as it reported a R1.86bn loss and did not issue a dividend.

The share had dropped 26,2% to R8.09 in mid-afternoon trade. It hit a high of R47.71 in the past 12 months...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.