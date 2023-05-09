Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Despite SA’s economic strain, Karooooo has extended its growth streak. Subscriptions for its Cartrack business increased by 12.5% year-on-year to 1.72-million, boosting subscription revenue. Karooooo aims to grow Cartrack’s subscriber base by a further 10% in its new financial year. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers further with Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Karooooo eyes growth
Business Day TV spoke to business writer Mudiwa Gavaza about Cartrack’s (wholly owned by Karooooo) boost in subscription revenue
Despite SA's economic strain, Karooooo has extended its growth streak. Subscriptions for its Cartrack business increased by 12.5% year-on-year to 1.72-million, boosting subscription revenue. Karooooo aims to grow Cartrack's subscriber base by a further 10% in its new financial year. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers further with Business Day's business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza.
Karooooo looks ahead to 2-million Cartrack subscribers
