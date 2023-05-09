Companies

WATCH: Karooooo eyes growth

Business Day TV spoke to business writer Mudiwa Gavaza about Cartrack’s (wholly owned by Karooooo) boost in subscription revenue

09 May 2023 - 16:36
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Despite SA’s economic strain, Karooooo has extended its growth streak. Subscriptions for its Cartrack business increased by 12.5% year-on-year to 1.72-million, boosting subscription revenue. Karooooo aims to grow Cartrack’s subscriber base by a further 10% in its new financial year. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers further with Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza.

Karooooo looks ahead to 2-million Cartrack subscribers

The company wanted to have 1.9-million to 2.1-million Cartrack subscribers by the end of the financial year, according to its guidance
