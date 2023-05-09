Karooooo aims to grow Cartrack subscriber base by 10%

Spot gold and US gold futures little changed
Cartrack owner Karooooo wants to add at least another 10% of new subscribers to its vehicle tracking platform in its new financial year, the company says in its 2023 results.
In the year to end-February, the number of Cartrack subscribers increased by 12.5% year on year to 1.72-million, boosting subscription revenue, which accounts for more than 85% of all sales, by 17.2% to R3.01bn.
“Despite Covid reshuffling the world and creating various new macroeconomic headwinds, we were still able to maintain our decade-plus track record of strong growth,” CEO Zak Calisto said in a statement.
In the guidance for the year ahead, the company said it wanted to have 1.9-million to 2.1-million Cartrack subscribers by the end of the year. With its headquarters in Singapore, the group, valued at R13.3bn on the JSE, is positioning itself as a leading global mobility software-as-a-service platform providing real-time data analytics to the transport and logistics sectors.
But the growth rate of Cartrack was a bit lower in SA, with the local base growing 10.9% and subscription revenue growing at 15% as the local economy remained hamstrung by power cuts.
“However, net subscriber additions (connected vehicles and equipment on our platform) in the first quarter of 2023 are in line with our expectations, with demand coming from both small and large enterprises,” the company said.
There was a higher growth rate in other regions, helped by some countries in Asia lifting Covid-19 restrictions over the past year, particularly in Southeast Asia, Karooooo’s second-largest contributor to group revenue.
In terms of financials, gross profit, revenue minus the cost of sales, grew 24.6% to R2.27bn, and operating profit, generated from a company’s core operations, 26.2% to R881.9m. Profit for the year advanced 27.7% to R608.8m.
In terms of cash flow, total cash and cash equivalents rose by more than one-third to R965.8m and free cash flow 44.3% to R547m.
Karooooo continues to scale and bolster Carzuka and Karooooo Logistics by investing in building the brands and infrastructure.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Karooooo aims to grow Cartrack subscriber base by 10%
