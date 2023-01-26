Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Karooooo’s stuck in neutral

Its shares have been idling along for months now, but perhaps 2023 will be the former Cartrack’s year if its business in Southeast Asia really gets going

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Children, at least my offspring, rarely heed my always excellent advice. That’s a pity, and I’m sure they’ll regret it later.

Like I did when, as a nipper, I ignored my Uncle Ernie’s incessant encouragement to run away and join the Foreign Legion. I would no doubt be a better man in better climes...

