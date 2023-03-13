Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
City intends to implement 12% increase in property rates and taxes from July 1
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
Bank balances stress and growth, with shareholders getting a R9.3bn payout
Farmers and other role players in the value chain feel the squeeze of power crisis and myriad other factors
First Republic Bank tumbles more than 76% as US president tries to reassure markets and depositors
Seven more points or two wins and a draw will wrap up the title
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLive publisher Bongani Siqoko
Transaction Capital is bullish about the prospects of its crown jewel, WeBuyCars, saying on Monday that the second-hand car dealer has an unassailable dominance in the market.
However, the group warned in a trading update that WeBuyCars experienced some margin pressure in the first quarter of financial year 2023 and expects earnings to decrease for the half-year to end-March, though not more than 20%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Transaction Capital delights in WeBuyCars while SA Taxi struggles
Group is confident the second-hand car dealer will grow annual earnings
Transaction Capital is bullish about the prospects of its crown jewel, WeBuyCars, saying on Monday that the second-hand car dealer has an unassailable dominance in the market.
However, the group warned in a trading update that WeBuyCars experienced some margin pressure in the first quarter of financial year 2023 and expects earnings to decrease for the half-year to end-March, though not more than 20%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.