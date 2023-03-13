Companies

Transaction Capital delights in WeBuyCars while SA Taxi struggles

Group is confident the second-hand car dealer will grow annual earnings

13 March 2023 - 20:36 Kabelo Khumalo

Transaction Capital is bullish about the prospects of its crown jewel, WeBuyCars, saying on Monday that the second-hand car dealer has an unassailable dominance in the market.

However, the group warned in a trading update that WeBuyCars experienced some margin pressure in the first quarter of financial year 2023 and expects earnings to decrease for the half-year to end-March, though not more than 20%...

