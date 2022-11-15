×

Companies / Transport & Tourism

WeBuyCars revs up second-hand car market ambitions over next 18 months

Transaction Capital raises target as cash-strapped consumers opt for used cars

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 09:09 Nico Gous and Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 15 November 2022 - 19:18

Transaction Capital has set out a new target of trading about 15,000 second-hand cars every month over the next 18 months as the owner of the WeBuyCars looks to deepen its market share beyond its present 10% threshold.

WeBuyCars is aiming for a 15% share of the second-hand car market that trades about 1.2-million passenger cars every year...

