Bidvest reports double-digit growth for half-year

Bidvest says six out of its seven divisions achieved real trading profit growth with many individual businesses recording record months during the period under review.

06 March 2023 - 11:38 Michelle Gumede
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. Picture: MASI LOSI

Bumper activity in the agriculture, mining, renewable energy and travel and tourism industries helped boost half-year profits of diversified industrial conglomerate Bidvest by double-digits, but it warned that disposable income pressure on consumers is expected to intensify throughout the year.

Group revenue rose 14% to R57.2bn, while trading profit was up 14.5% to R5.8bn with R1.1bn of that coming from international operations, Bidvest said on Monday. That enabled the group to declare an interim dividend of 437c for the period, 15% higher than the payout for the previous interim period. Headline earnings per share rose 15.3% to 938.5c.

“The increased bulk commodity volumes handled in Freight, exponential renewable energy sales growth, improved travel and related services demand, strong pharmaceutical volume, as well as market share gains were our key growth drivers,” said CEO Mpumi Madisa.

“Strong organic growth and market share gains are the main drivers of this first half performance.”

Founded three decades ago, Bidvest’s portfolio spans services, freight, consumer and commercial products, financial services and automotive and is arguably considered a proxy for the performance of the economy.

Against a backdrop of a high inflationary trading environment and incremental energy and distribution costs, Bidvest reported six out of its seven divisions achieved real trading profit growth with many individual businesses producing record months during the period under review.

Its operating divisions — Branded Products, Freight, Commercial Products, Services SA, Automotive and Financial Services reported higher trading profits in the six months. However, Services International reported a flat performance as rising employee costs, inflation driven by a fuel and energy crisis and full employment made for challenging trading conditions, particularly in the UK.

The group said its struggling financial services unit was experiencing a turnaround, reporting a 10.2% increase in trading profit to R222.1m, while the segment’s core trading profit grew by 92.2%.

Bidvest Bank was the main driver of the improved performance augmented by FinGlobal, adding that capital deployment at the bank accelerated resulting in higher net interest income.

Bidvest, which moved its banking platform to 100% digital last year closing all remaining stores in August, said the digital client and business transformation journeys are well under way.

The company said load-shedding is negatively affecting operational costs, primarily in the factory environments, which are mainly within the branded products and commercial products divisions.

It said load-shedding had “severely” affected electrical appliance sales which, together with constrained consumer spending, left an over-stocked retail pipeline.

“Consumer disposable income pressure is anticipated to intensify throughout the calendar year,” Madisa said.

However, she said planned investments in alternative energy to mitigate the impact of the electricity crisis in SA will continue, while demand for select bulk commodities is expected to remain robust, supporting terminal activity in the southern African ports.

The company’s share price had risen 9.86% to R257.45 by late morning on the JSE.

