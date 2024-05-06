BNP Paribas puts an end to banking venture in SA
Eurozone’s biggest bank winds down services 12 years after entering domestic industry
06 May 2024 - 05:00
BNP Paribas, the eurozone’s biggest bank, has wound down its corporate and investment banking services in SA, 12 years after launching its local foray.
This comes as the banking giant ramps up its 2025 strategic plan announced in 2022 that made the most of its noncore Africa operation with a focus on consolidating its European and Asian business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.