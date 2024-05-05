Liverpool inch closer to Man City with 4-2 win over Spurs

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah celebrate after the match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 5 2024. Picture: Carl Recine/Reuters
Liverpool — Liverpool finally found some form in a 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in much-loved manager Jürgen Klopp’s penultimate game at Anfield.
Strikes from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott pushed Klopp’s men within five points of leaders Arsenal in the table with two games remaining, and four points behind holders Manchester City, who have a game in hand over both.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is helped up Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario during the match at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 5 2024. Picture: Carl Recine/Reuters
Liverpool talisman Salah headed home his 18th league goal of the season in the 16th minute before Robertson doubled their lead with a tap-in just before halftime.
Gakpo headed in Elliott’s cross in the 50th, then the midfielder bagged his own with a rocket from 20m out that curled into the top corner.
Richarlison and Son Heung-min pulled two back to make for a lively ending, but a comeback was not on the cards for Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs who are fifth in the table.
