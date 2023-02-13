Companies / Property

Attacq in R2.8bn deal with the Government Employees Pension Fund

The funds will reduce debt, optimise capital structure and fund the Waterfall City development rollout

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 12:42 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Attacq has received a R2.8bn boost from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) represented by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in a transaction to fund the Waterfall City development pipeline.

The GEPF will acquire a 30% stake in the ordinary shares and shareholder loans held in Attacq Waterfall Investment Company (AWIC) for about R2.5bn and R300m into AWIC as a shareholder loan. AWIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Attacq and the owner of Waterfall City...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.