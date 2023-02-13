Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment
JSE-listed Attacq has received a R2.8bn boost from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) represented by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in a transaction to fund the Waterfall City development pipeline.
The GEPF will acquire a 30% stake in the ordinary shares and shareholder loans held in Attacq Waterfall Investment Company (AWIC) for about R2.5bn and R300m into AWIC as a shareholder loan. AWIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Attacq and the owner of Waterfall City...
Attacq in R2.8bn deal with the Government Employees Pension Fund
The funds will reduce debt, optimise capital structure and fund the Waterfall City development rollout
