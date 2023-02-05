Markets

SA assets still present opportunities despite gloomy economic outlook

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023

BL Premium
05 February 2023 - 19:14 Lindiwe Tsobo

SA assets still present opportunities for investors despite the country’s energy crisis because many companies have for years learnt to operate in a low-growth and business-unfriendly environment, analysts say.

The SA Reserve Bank estimates that recent high-level rolling power outages will deduct as much as two  percentage points from economic growth in 2023...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.