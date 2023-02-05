Bullion prices dropped on Friday after data showed US jobs growth accelerated sharply and the jobless rate hit a low
Boosting the state’s capacity to address corruption and crime by improving intelligence and detection is a good place to start
The milestones in the political calendar will shape the president's legacy and affect the ANC’s fate in the 2024 general elections
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
The country allows all companies that pay taxes and respect its laws, minister Simon-Pierre Boussim says
The Stormers coach John Dobson had to do everything, until Riaan Oberholzer arrived
But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles
SA assets still present opportunities for investors despite the country’s energy crisis because many companies have for years learnt to operate in a low-growth and business-unfriendly environment, analysts say.
The SA Reserve Bank estimates that recent high-level rolling power outages will deduct as much as two percentage points from economic growth in 2023...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA assets still present opportunities despite gloomy economic outlook
Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
SA assets still present opportunities for investors despite the country’s energy crisis because many companies have for years learnt to operate in a low-growth and business-unfriendly environment, analysts say.
The SA Reserve Bank estimates that recent high-level rolling power outages will deduct as much as two percentage points from economic growth in 2023...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.