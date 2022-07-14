×

Companies / Financial Services

Bidvest Life plans to widen appeal with more diverse product set

Bidvest Life wants to develop simpler products and explore new distribution channels as it looks to widen its appeal across all income groups

14 July 2022 - 08:41 Garth Theunissen and Andries Mahlangu

Bidvest Life, which rebranded from its previous moniker FMI earlier in 2022, is planning to add digital channels to its distribution model and revise its , disability and life insurance offering to appeal to the wider SA market.

This is partly due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, which highlighted the need for the company to widen its appeal beyond its traditional middle- to higher-income customer base that is mainly reached via independent financial advisers (IFAs)...

