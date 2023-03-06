Markets

JSE improves, but inflation worries remain in focus

Investors are in a holding pattern as they wait for the latest update on the US Federal Reserve’s rate outlook

BL Premium
06 March 2023 - 11:24 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global counterparts were mixed as markets await an address by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later this week, as well as key data from the US.

Market focus remains firmly on inflation and the effect any further tightening of monetary policy will have on global growth, with investors digesting more hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve officials most of last week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.