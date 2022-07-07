Companies / Industrials Bidvest scoops up Australian cleaning business for R1.8bn The acquisition of BIC Services adds a business employing 2,500 people, mainly cleaning offices in New South Wales B L Premium

Industrial conglomerate Bidvest, whose diverse interests include freight management and industrial products, has bought Australian cleaning services group BIC for A$160m (R1.8bn), part of its strategy to bulk up its interests in facilities management.

The acquisition of Sydney-headquartered BIC will add almost 2,500 staff, with the BIC’s client base primarily that of premium offices in New South Wales. Its core cleaning service is augmented by a full range of hygiene, waste, maintenance and other ancillary services, the group said, while current management had signed agreements and remained committed to the business...