Don’t write KAP off just yet

A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say this could be a new Bidvest in the making

02 March 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

The local industrial manufacturing sector is hardly a beacon of investor optimism these days: higher raw material prices, higher inflation, higher interest rates and a high likelihood of disruptive load-shedding are all givens. But KAP Industrial is digging in for the long haul, despite profits buckling badly in the six months to end-December.

“We are doing a lot of work around three primary areas — electricity, water and security — to secure our plant and ensure we can continue to operate,” says CEO Gary Chaplin...

