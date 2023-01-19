Money & Investing

Tussle over Nampak’s R2bn cash call

Shares in the company have leapt, thanks to a handful of investors pushing for better terms and a transparent turnaround plan

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Collective shareholder pressure has forced Nampak to bend over a potential R2bn rights issue.

..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.