Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board
Business Day TV speaks to Seleho Tsatsi, investment analyst at Anchor Capital
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC President Tshisekedi addresses WEF panel on developing clean energy infrastructure
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
The poultry sector, which is yet to fully heal from pandemic-caused wounds, is now taking a fresh beating from persistent power outages. Business Day TV caught up with Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board, for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Power cuts take a toll on poultry industry
Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board
The poultry sector, which is yet to fully heal from pandemic-caused wounds, is now taking a fresh beating from persistent power outages. Business Day TV caught up with Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board, for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Why foreign investors are snapping up SA bonds
WATCH: Behind China’s slowing GDP
WATCH: Protests against load-shedding and tariff hikes on the cards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.