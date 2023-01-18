Companies

WATCH: Power cuts take a toll on poultry industry

Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board

18 January 2023 - 21:00
Picture: REUTERS
The poultry sector, which is yet to fully heal from pandemic-caused wounds, is now taking a fresh beating from persistent power outages. Business Day TV caught up with Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board, for more detail.

