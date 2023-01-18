Companies

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

18 January 2023 - 20:40
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

