Companies

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth

16 January 2023 - 14:17
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MTN to fight R13bn bill after falling foul of ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Cristal Challenge: The favourite stock picks
Companies
3.
MTN shares slump on Ghana tax dispute
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Toyota plans to build 10.6-million vehicles in ...
Companies / Trade & Industry
5.
Investec helps finance €225m Angolan hospital ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.