Toyota plans to build 10.6-million vehicles in 2023

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Government wants an open tender to compete with Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes economist Murendeni Nengovhela
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Interior ministry says it will defend the policy, which is central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to stem an influx of migrants
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
The German company has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
Toyota on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6-million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and Covid-19.
The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume — a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year — on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of Covid-19.
The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.
Toyota last month maintained a production forecast of 9.2-million vehicles for this fiscal year, which runs through March from April 2022.
In November, it had lowered a previous projection of producing 9.7-million vehicles this fiscal year due to the fallout from rising material costs and the persistent semiconductor shortage. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Toyota plans to build 10.6-million vehicles in 2023
The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of Covid-19
Image: Reuters
Toyota on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6-million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and Covid-19.
The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume — a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year — on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of Covid-19.
The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.
Toyota last month maintained a production forecast of 9.2-million vehicles for this fiscal year, which runs through March from April 2022.
In November, it had lowered a previous projection of producing 9.7-million vehicles this fiscal year due to the fallout from rising material costs and the persistent semiconductor shortage.
Reuters
SA Auto Week drives the shift to electrified cars
Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022
These were SA’s most popular SUVs in November
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah wins Dakar for fifth time
These were SA’s best selling new vehicles in December
Suzuki wants to plug into Toyota’s EV know-how
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.