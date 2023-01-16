Companies / Trade & Industry

Toyota plans to build 10.6-million vehicles in 2023

16 January 2023 - 14:11 Daniel Leussink
Toyota forecast 9.2 million vehicles for this fiscal year, which ends in March.
Image: Reuters

Toyota on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6-million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and Covid-19.

The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume — a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year — on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of Covid-19.

The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

Toyota last month maintained a production forecast of 9.2-million vehicles for this fiscal year, which runs through March from April 2022.

In November, it had lowered a previous projection of producing 9.7-million vehicles this fiscal year due to the fallout from rising material costs and the persistent semiconductor shortage. 

Reuters

SA Auto Week drives the shift to electrified cars

Event comes at an appropriate time with the global automotive business moving to electric vehicles
2 months ago

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers are on an unprecedented spending spree
5 days ago

These were SA’s most popular SUVs in November

SUVs and crossovers have overtaken compact hatchbacks as SA’s most popular type of car
1 month ago
