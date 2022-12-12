Swiss government proposes steps to curb EVs

A weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and Russian threats of a production cut.
Leon Trotsky’s term ‘turnip’ is a political verdict: red on the outside, white on the inside
Unless something unexpected occurs, Pandor believes he will remain president of SA.
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Vincent Clerc takes over helm amid rapid growth for shipping group as it seeks to develop land-based logistics business
The president’s weekly letter painted a picture of hope and opportunity against the backdrop of the deteriorating electricity crisis
Citrus growers shipped 164.8-million cartons to global markets in 2022 — 5.7-million cartons less than predicted at the start of the season
Millions of Ukrainians remained without power in sub-zero temperatures after further strikes on key infrastructure.
His future with the national team hangs in the balance, and he says he will resume talks with the federation after the festive break.
The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
Zurich — The Swiss car importers lobby hit back on Monday at the government’s proposal to limit the use of electric vehicles in any power crunch, saying the mere suggestion could prompt consumers to opt for cars that burn fossil fuels.
“Our members and their official brand dealers promote electric cars with great effort, from advertising to personal sales pitches. Now the Federal Council (cabinet) comes up with this possible rule, a disservice to electromobility,” said Andreas Burgener, director of the auto-schweiz (Swiss auto) importers group.
“Customers who buy or order a vehicle now will think twice about whether they should go back to petrol or diesel.”
The government has proposed a series of tough measures to conserve energy as shortages of gas and power loom that could lead to rationing in a worst-case scenario.
One draft rule would curb the private use of electric vehicles unless urgently needed for work, shopping, or visiting the doctor or religious ceremonies.
The proposal is putting a chill on sales of electric cars, jeopardising the sector’s prospects of reaching targets for reducing carbon emissions, said auto-schweiz.
A survey among its members found that the market share of electric cars and plug-in hybrids could rise to more than 50% in 2025 from just under half now, it said.
The government has said it could curb nonessential use of power, such as illuminating shop windows, using mobile heaters, or lighting at night. It could order about 30,000 companies to save up to 30% of power usage in an extreme scenario. As a last resort it could shut parts of the grid in revolving blackouts.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Swiss government proposes steps to curb EVs
But importers say the mere suggestion could prompt motorists to opt for cars that burn fossil fuels
Zurich — The Swiss car importers lobby hit back on Monday at the government’s proposal to limit the use of electric vehicles in any power crunch, saying the mere suggestion could prompt consumers to opt for cars that burn fossil fuels.
“Our members and their official brand dealers promote electric cars with great effort, from advertising to personal sales pitches. Now the Federal Council (cabinet) comes up with this possible rule, a disservice to electromobility,” said Andreas Burgener, director of the auto-schweiz (Swiss auto) importers group.
“Customers who buy or order a vehicle now will think twice about whether they should go back to petrol or diesel.”
The government has proposed a series of tough measures to conserve energy as shortages of gas and power loom that could lead to rationing in a worst-case scenario.
One draft rule would curb the private use of electric vehicles unless urgently needed for work, shopping, or visiting the doctor or religious ceremonies.
The proposal is putting a chill on sales of electric cars, jeopardising the sector’s prospects of reaching targets for reducing carbon emissions, said auto-schweiz.
A survey among its members found that the market share of electric cars and plug-in hybrids could rise to more than 50% in 2025 from just under half now, it said.
The government has said it could curb nonessential use of power, such as illuminating shop windows, using mobile heaters, or lighting at night. It could order about 30,000 companies to save up to 30% of power usage in an extreme scenario. As a last resort it could shut parts of the grid in revolving blackouts.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Musk, TeslaBros and being bold enough to eschew the perils of certainty
Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars
UK to implement road tax on electric cars from 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars
Ford CEO says building electric cars needs 40% less labour
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.