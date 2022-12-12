Companies

Swiss government proposes steps to curb EVs

But importers say the mere suggestion could prompt motorists to opt for cars that burn fossil fuels

12 December 2022 - 16:05 Reuters
Picture: 123RF/APRIOR
Picture: 123RF/APRIOR

Zurich — The Swiss car importers lobby hit back on Monday at the government’s proposal to limit the use of electric vehicles in any power crunch, saying the mere suggestion could prompt consumers to opt for cars that burn fossil fuels.

“Our members and their official brand dealers promote electric cars with great effort, from advertising to personal sales pitches. Now the Federal Council (cabinet) comes up with this possible rule, a disservice to electromobility,” said Andreas Burgener, director of the auto-schweiz (Swiss auto) importers group.

“Customers who buy or order a vehicle now will think twice about whether they should go back to petrol or diesel.”

The government has proposed a series of tough measures to conserve energy as shortages of gas and power loom that could lead to rationing in a worst-case scenario.

One draft rule would curb the private use of electric vehicles unless urgently needed for work, shopping, or visiting the doctor or religious ceremonies.

The proposal is putting a chill on sales of electric cars, jeopardising the sector’s prospects of reaching targets for reducing carbon emissions, said auto-schweiz.

A survey among its members found that the market share of electric cars and plug-in hybrids could rise to more than 50% in 2025 from just under half now, it said.

The government has said it could curb nonessential use of power, such as illuminating shop windows, using mobile heaters, or lighting at night. It could order about 30,000 companies to save up to 30% of power usage in an extreme scenario. As a last resort it could shut parts of the grid in revolving blackouts.

ALEXANDER PARKER: Musk, TeslaBros and being bold enough to eschew the perils of certainty

Musk’s divisiveness is founded in the US, where he has over the past few years become a hate figure on the Left
Opinion
11 hours ago

Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars

TransUnion says used-vehicle prices rose above inflation in the third quarter of 2022
Life
1 week ago

UK to implement road tax on electric cars from 2025

The phasing out of the road tax exemption follows the slashing of electric vehicle grants last year
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sanlam group company secretary resigns
Companies / Financial Services
2.
The resurrection of African Bank
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Spar chair Graham O’Connor takes a lower profile ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tribunal gives Cambridge sale to Shoprite the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Covid sets off an epidemic of heart disease and ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars

Life / Motoring

Ford CEO says building electric cars needs 40% less labour

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.