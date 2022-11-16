Ford CEO says building electric cars needs 40% less labour

Central banks' next steps on interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation are likely to be the short-term focus
Implementing strategies in hydrogen society road map will ensure SA becomes important global participant
Union federation wants state to scrap provisions that would criminalise protected strikes by teachers
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
Grocer's share price plunges the most on record after management misses annual profit target and halves dividend
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Lenders may need bigger provisions amid worsening outlook
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
The Jaguar Land Rover Ice academy offers lots of other interesting activities for adventure-seekers
Detroit — Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said on Tuesday the carmaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles (EVs) in its own factories so “everyone has a role” in the future.
EVs will require 40% less labour to build than combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow Push Coalition, a civil-rights group.
Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was “going back ... to our model A”, when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.
Bringing production of EV motors, batteries and other components in-house was necessary to preserve jobs and to be competitive, Farley said.
Tesla, the leading US EV maker, builds much of the hardware for its electric vehicles, including batteries. Tesla’s profit margins are now superior to Ford’s and many other established carmakers.
“We want to be number one,” Farley told the conference in Detroit.
Ford has begun building an EV manufacturing complex in western Tennessee called Blue Oval City. Farley said he “would be thrilled” if workers hired there decide to join a union. But that decision is up to the workers.
Ford and Detroit rivals General Motors and Stellantis begin contract talks with the United Auto Workers (UAW) next year. The changes driven by the shift to electrification will be central to those negotiations. The UAW’s president, Ray Curry, has said he wants workers at new US EV operations, including joint venture battery plants, to be organised without the process of secret ballot votes.
“Next year’s negotiations will be hugely important for all stakeholders,” Farley said.
Farley has brought in a number of executives from outside the motor industry to lead electrification and software development efforts. But he said Ford must do a better job of developing managers from within its ranks.
“We can’t keep hiring from outside,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ford CEO says building electric cars needs 40% less labour
Bringing production in-house is necessary to preserve jobs, says Jim Farley
Detroit — Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said on Tuesday the carmaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles (EVs) in its own factories so “everyone has a role” in the future.
EVs will require 40% less labour to build than combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow Push Coalition, a civil-rights group.
Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was “going back ... to our model A”, when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.
Bringing production of EV motors, batteries and other components in-house was necessary to preserve jobs and to be competitive, Farley said.
Tesla, the leading US EV maker, builds much of the hardware for its electric vehicles, including batteries. Tesla’s profit margins are now superior to Ford’s and many other established carmakers.
“We want to be number one,” Farley told the conference in Detroit.
Ford has begun building an EV manufacturing complex in western Tennessee called Blue Oval City. Farley said he “would be thrilled” if workers hired there decide to join a union. But that decision is up to the workers.
Ford and Detroit rivals General Motors and Stellantis begin contract talks with the United Auto Workers (UAW) next year. The changes driven by the shift to electrification will be central to those negotiations. The UAW’s president, Ray Curry, has said he wants workers at new US EV operations, including joint venture battery plants, to be organised without the process of secret ballot votes.
“Next year’s negotiations will be hugely important for all stakeholders,” Farley said.
Farley has brought in a number of executives from outside the motor industry to lead electrification and software development efforts. But he said Ford must do a better job of developing managers from within its ranks.
“We can’t keep hiring from outside,” he said.
Reuters
Renault moves to split its EV and legacy businesses
Rivian shares skid after it recalls 13,000 electric vehicles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GM’s electric cars need three years to go into the black
Electric vehicle makers burning cash due to sky-high costs
Renault moves to split its EV and legacy businesses
Electric vehicles to the rescue when natural disasters knock out power
Tesla Cybertruck set for mass production in 2023
China makes inroads after years priming to meet demand for e-vehicles
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.