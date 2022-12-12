China demands Google replace Hong Kong protest song

A weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and Russian threats of a production cut.
Leon Trotsky’s term ‘turnip’ is a political verdict: red on the outside, white on the inside
Unless something unexpected occurs, Pandor believes he will remain president of SA.
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Vincent Clerc takes over helm amid rapid growth for shipping group as it seeks to develop land-based logistics business
The president’s weekly letter painted a picture of hope and opportunity against the backdrop of the deteriorating electricity crisis
Citrus growers shipped 164.8-million cartons to global markets in 2022 — 5.7-million cartons less than predicted at the start of the season
Millions of Ukrainians remained without power in sub-zero temperatures after further strikes on key infrastructure.
His future with the national team hangs in the balance, and he says he will resume talks with the federation after the festive break.
The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
Hong Kong — Google has refused to change its search results to display China’s national anthem, rather than a protest song, when users search for Hong Kong’s national anthem, the city’s security chief said on Monday, expressing “great regret” at the decision.
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The row comes after Hong Kong police said they would investigate the playing of “Glory to Hong Kong” — the unofficial anthem of Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests, at the men’s final of a sevens rugby tournament in South Korea in November.
“Glory to Hong Kong” was written in 2019, just as Hong Kong’s protests erupted against China’s tightening control over the city, and was considered by many demonstrators in the former British colony to be their national anthem.
The song was banned in 2020 after China imposed a national security law on the financial hub to punish what Beijing defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.
The Asia Rugby Association blamed “a simple human error” of playing a song downloaded from the internet instead of the correct anthem. The top search term on Google for Hong Kong’s anthem is “Glory to Hong Kong”.
Hong Kong security secretary Chris Tang said a request for Google to replace the protest anthem with China’s national anthem as the top search term was denied, as Google said such results were generated by an algorithm with no human input.
“We’ve approached Google to request that they put the correct national anthem at the top of their search results, but unfortunately Google refused.”
“We felt great regret. This has hurt the feelings of Hong Kong people,” Tang added.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China demands Google replace Hong Kong protest song
Company refuses to change its search results to display China’s national anthem
Hong Kong — Google has refused to change its search results to display China’s national anthem, rather than a protest song, when users search for Hong Kong’s national anthem, the city’s security chief said on Monday, expressing “great regret” at the decision.
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The row comes after Hong Kong police said they would investigate the playing of “Glory to Hong Kong” — the unofficial anthem of Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests, at the men’s final of a sevens rugby tournament in South Korea in November.
“Glory to Hong Kong” was written in 2019, just as Hong Kong’s protests erupted against China’s tightening control over the city, and was considered by many demonstrators in the former British colony to be their national anthem.
The song was banned in 2020 after China imposed a national security law on the financial hub to punish what Beijing defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.
The Asia Rugby Association blamed “a simple human error” of playing a song downloaded from the internet instead of the correct anthem. The top search term on Google for Hong Kong’s anthem is “Glory to Hong Kong”.
Hong Kong security secretary Chris Tang said a request for Google to replace the protest anthem with China’s national anthem as the top search term was denied, as Google said such results were generated by an algorithm with no human input.
“We’ve approached Google to request that they put the correct national anthem at the top of their search results, but unfortunately Google refused.”
“We felt great regret. This has hurt the feelings of Hong Kong people,” Tang added.
Reuters
LVMH chair’s son Antoine Arnault to head family holding Christian Dior
US CEOs brace for recession amid plans for slower hiring
Colgate’s 9-billion toothpaste tube recycling conundrum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Google aims to ‘prebunk’ misinformation in India
Walmart’s payments start-up PhonePe to tap investors for $1bn
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google tried to sell me a missile system
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.