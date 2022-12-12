Companies

China demands Google replace Hong Kong protest song

Company refuses to change its search results to display China’s national anthem

12 December 2022 - 15:56 Darerca Siu and Jessie Pang
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong — Google has refused to change its search results to display China’s national anthem, rather than a protest song, when users search for Hong Kong’s national anthem, the city’s security chief said on Monday, expressing “great regret” at the decision.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The row comes after Hong Kong police said they would investigate the playing of “Glory to Hong Kong” — the unofficial anthem of Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests, at the men’s final of a sevens rugby tournament in South Korea in November.

“Glory to Hong Kong” was written in 2019, just as Hong Kong’s protests erupted against China’s tightening control over the city, and was considered by many demonstrators in the former British colony to be their national anthem.

The song was banned in 2020 after China imposed a national security law on the financial hub to punish what Beijing defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

The Asia Rugby Association blamed “a simple human error” of playing a song downloaded from the internet instead of the correct anthem. The top search term on Google for Hong Kong’s anthem is “Glory to Hong Kong”.

Hong Kong security secretary Chris Tang said a request for Google to replace the protest anthem with China’s national anthem as the top search term was denied, as Google said such results were generated by an algorithm with no human input.

“We’ve approached Google to request that they put the correct national anthem at the top of their search results, but unfortunately Google refused.”

“We felt great regret. This has hurt the feelings of Hong Kong people,” Tang added.

Reuters

LVMH chair’s son Antoine Arnault to head family holding Christian Dior

Move stirs speculation about succession at the group
Companies
22 hours ago

US CEOs brace for recession amid plans for slower hiring

Top executives from companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Walmart and United Airlines paint a grim economic picture for 2023
Companies
22 hours ago

Colgate’s 9-billion toothpaste tube recycling conundrum

Despite Colgate devising a recyclable toothpaste tube, it requires extra effort to avoid the trash heap
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sanlam group company secretary resigns
Companies / Financial Services
2.
The resurrection of African Bank
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Spar chair Graham O’Connor takes a lower profile ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tribunal gives Cambridge sale to Shoprite the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Covid sets off an epidemic of heart disease and ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Google aims to ‘prebunk’ misinformation in India

Companies

Walmart’s payments start-up PhonePe to tap investors for $1bn

News

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google tried to sell me a missile system

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.