Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google tried to sell me a missile system

Why do programmatic ads keep coming at you, if 70% of internet users ignore them?

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 05:00

I am accustomed to Google getting it wrong about me. I am constantly shown programmatic advertising for all the tech products I search for — with the greatest hoarder of search data seemingly unable to differentiate between my professional and personal interests.

I should say “searched” because I stopped using Google years ago, and only use DuckDuckGo now. Google is showing me adverts for things I last searched for at least four years ago. Shame. Not for Google, but for the fools who buy advertising from it, trusting it can actually deliver what it says it can...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.